Jonathan Scott Raves Zooey Deschanel "Brings Out the Best" in Him

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jan. 9, 2020 9:17 AM
Jonathan Scott opened up about his relationship with Zooey Deschanel on Thursday's episode of Today.
After Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager told The Property Brothers star fans were buzzing about the new romance, he asked, "[Do] people have nothing better to talk about?"
However, he acknowledged the relationship has "been amazing."
"What [a] way to start off 2020 with a whole new path in life," he said.
Even Drew Scott admitted he hadn't seen his brother "smile like this in a very long time" and said it's "amazing to see him so happy."
"People keep saying to me, like, 'Jonathan, you feel so alive.' I'm like, 'Was I a dud before? What happened?'" Jonathan said. "I will admit she brings out the best in me and she makes me want to be the best version of myself."
The topic came up after the HGTV stars announced they're launching a new magazine called Reveal. Apparently, Zooey served as a contributor to the publication.
Jonathan and Zooey sparked romance rumors in September 2019, and the celebrities made their relationship Instagram official the following month. They then made their red carpet debut as a couple in November 2019.
Since then, Jonathan and Zooey have spent the holidays together and enjoyed several fun-filled dates. E!'s Jason Kennedy even helped the home design guru come up with a celebrity couple nickname: Jonooey.
Zooey was previously married to Jacob Pechenik. The two announced their split in September and filed for divorce in October. Jonathan was also previously married to Kelsy Ully for years. After they broke up, he later dated Jacinta Kuznetsov until 2018.
Watch the video to see the sweet interview.
(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal).
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?