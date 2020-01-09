Jonathan Scott Raves Zooey Deschanel "Brings Out the Best" in Him

Jonathan Scott opened up about his relationship with Zooey Deschanel on Thursday's episode of Today.

After Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager told The Property Brothers star fans were buzzing about the new romance, he asked, "[Do] people have nothing better to talk about?"

However, he acknowledged the relationship has "been amazing."

"What [a] way to start off 2020 with a whole new path in life," he said.

Even Drew Scott admitted he hadn't seen his brother "smile like this in a very long time" and said it's "amazing to see him so happy."

"People keep saying to me, like, 'Jonathan, you feel so alive.' I'm like, 'Was I a dud before? What happened?'" Jonathan said. "I will admit she brings out the best in me and she makes me want to be the best version of myself."

The topic came up after the HGTV stars announced they're launching a new magazine called Reveal. Apparently, Zooey served as a contributor to the publication.