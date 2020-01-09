by emily belfiore | Thu., Jan. 9, 2020 8:30 AM
This week on The Real Housewives…
Andy Cohen already has big plans for Meghan Markle. On Wednesday, the Watch What Happens Live host offered the Duchess a slot on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills following the news that she and Prince Harry will be stepping back from their royal duties.
Shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their announcement via Instagram, Andy pitched the idea in the comments section, writing, "Open invite for The Duchess to join #RHOBH !!!" Thankfully, the moment was captured by @commentsbycelebs, who shared a screengrab of the comment to its account.
The new dad isn't the only one that thinks Meghan starring on the hit show is a good idea. Chiming in, the official Bravo Instagram account helped Andy brainstorm her tagline: "Meghan Markle tagline suggestion: Beverly Hills is full of diamonds, but I'm the crown jewel." Honestly, that does have a nice ring to it.
While we'd love to see Meghan join the RHOBH ladies next season, it doesn't seem like she'll have room in her busy schedule. According to the new parents' announcement, their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family came from their desire to "carve out a progressive new role within this institution" and "become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."
Much to our surprise, Meghan and Harry didn't inform the rest of the royal family that they'd be breaking the news on Wednesday. Palace insiders revealed that Queen Elizabeth II II was "disappointed" and that the future of the royal family is still unknown following the unprecedented event. A royal expert shared with E! News, "We do not know how this will play out in the next months, the next few years."
Despite blindsiding the royal family with their announcement, Meghan and Harry insisted they will maintain a positive relationship with the queen, Prince Charles and Prince William as they establish their new roles.
Their statement read, "We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support."
Proving that all is well between them and the royal family, the Duke and Duchess wished Kate Middleton a happy birthday via Instagram the following day. "Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Cambridge today!" they wrote, along with the birthday cake and red balloon emojis.
Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m.!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?