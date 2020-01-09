This week on The Real Housewives…

Andy Cohen already has big plans for Meghan Markle. On Wednesday, the Watch What Happens Live host offered the Duchess a slot on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills following the news that she and Prince Harry will be stepping back from their royal duties.

Shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their announcement via Instagram, Andy pitched the idea in the comments section, writing, "Open invite for The Duchess to join #RHOBH !!!" Thankfully, the moment was captured by @commentsbycelebs, who shared a screengrab of the comment to its account.

The new dad isn't the only one that thinks Meghan starring on the hit show is a good idea. Chiming in, the official Bravo Instagram account helped Andy brainstorm her tagline: "Meghan Markle tagline suggestion: Beverly Hills is full of diamonds, but I'm the crown jewel." Honestly, that does have a nice ring to it.