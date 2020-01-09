Need a womb? Tiffany Haddishis offering hers.

During a sit-down on Late Night With Seth Meyers, the famed funny lady recalled her first hangout with Like a Boss co-star Rose Byrne and how a bar meetup turned into a baby proposal from the comedian. As she told Meyers, the two actresses were hanging at the bar imbibing wine and vodka when Haddish took notice of two men.

"I'm definitely not their type. They like, uh, you know...men," she quipped. "I start hitting on them and once I get a little drink in me, I want to, you know, donate my womb."

So, Haddish offered. "If y'all want to have a baby, let me know," she offered. "I'll pay child support. Y'all can raise it. I'll carry it and I'll breastfeed it for six months and it's all yours."

While the star thinks they were actually considering it, Byrne stepped in.