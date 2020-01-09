Hollywood Brads got to stick together.

Brad Pitt won Best Supporting Actor at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala on Wednesday night. Presenting him the honor was his good pal, Bradley Cooper. After giving his fellow Brad a hug on the gala's stage, the Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood star gushed over his friend, revealing to the applauding crowd that the A Star Is Born actor helped him get sober.

Bringing up Cooper's 2-year-old daughter Lea (whom he shares with ex Irina Shayk), Pitt raved, "Thank you, Bradley. Bradley just put his daughter to bed and then rushed over to do this."

"I got sober because of this guy," the 56-year-old actor continued. "And every day's been happier ever since."

Then, giving the 45-year-old star a big thumbs up, Pitt said, "I love you, and I thank you."

This marks one of the rare moments Pitt has publicly talked about his sobriety, and his first mention that Cooper helped him on that front.