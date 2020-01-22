Then and Now: See the 2020 Grammy Nominees' First Red Carpets

Blast from the past!

The 2020 Grammy Awards are right around the corner, and music lovers are guaranteed to see an unforgettable show. For one, the annual awards ceremony is chock-full of stellar nominees that include Beyoncé, Lizzo, Bad BunnyMalumaTaylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga and many more.

Secondly, Alicia Keys will take the stage and host the star-studded event at the CBS Broadcast Center's Studio 43 in New York City.

And let's not forget that the Grammys red carpet is always slay-worthy. It's one of the few awards season shows where celebrities aren't afraid to push the fashion boundaries with over-the-top designs, in-your-face patterns and flashy accessories.

In fact, many of the 2020 nominees showed up and showed out to their first Grammys red carpet. We're talking Gaga's otherworldly Giorgio Armani design, Dolly Parton's dazzling pink cowgirl couture ensemble and the "Spirit" singer's glitzy fringe two-piece.

2020 Grammys: Lizzo, Billie Eilish and More Among First-Time Nominees

So before the fanciful affair takes place on Sunday, Jan. 26, take a walk down memory lane and see how some of the nominees dressed up for their first Grammys red carpet and what awards they took home.

Hint: They hit all the right notes!

Destinys Child, Early 2000s Fashion, Grammys

Getty Images

Beyoncé

Before she ventured out on her own as a solo artist, the "Spirit" singer graced the 2000s Grammys with her gals, Destiny's Child. That year, they won Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.

Dolly Parton, 1977 Grammy Awards

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Dolly Parton

The country legend dazzles at the 1977 awards show with a hot pink cowgirl couture ensemble. While she didn't win for Best Country Vocal Performance, Female, her glitzy outfit earned an award in our hearts.

John Legend, 2006 Grammy Awards

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage for The Recording Academy

John Legend

The 41-year-old star made his mark at the 48th annual ceremony after winning his first three Grammys for Best R&B Album, Best Male R&B Vocal Performance and Best New Artist.

Grammys Throwback, Taylor Swift 2008

Getty Images

Taylor Swift

The Lover star, who was nominated for Best New Artist, looked effortlessly elegant at the 2008 ceremony with her custom Sandy Spika gown. At the time, she was style icon in-the-making!

Lana Del Rey, 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

John Shearer/Getty Images

Lana Del Rey

Starry-eyed! The 32-year-old musician dropped jaws a the 2018 show with her blush-colored Gucci gown and even more fabulous headpiece, which was adorned with sparkly jewel stars.

Lady Gaga, Grammy Awards, 2010

John Shearer/Getty Images

Lady Gaga

The 33-year-old star made waves at her first Grammys in 2010. Aside from her galactic glam fashion lewk, she swept the show with three wins: Best Music Video, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

Jonas Brothers, Grammy Awards, 2009

Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Jonas Brothers

We were suckers for the trio when they stepped out at the 2009 ceremony in their dapper suits.

Cardi B, 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

John Shearer/Getty Images

Cardi B

The "Press" rapper won Best Rap Album and the internet after speaking to Giuliana Rancic. "I'm feeling good, I'm feeling nervous, overwhelmed—everything," she shared. Famously adding, "Butterflies in my stomach and vagina!"

Marc Anthony, 1999 Grammy Awards

Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect

Marc Anthony

The legendary singer was living his best life at the 1999 ceremony, which he was nominated for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance.

Ariana Grande, First Grammys

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Ariana Grande

Vision in white! Grande dazzled in a white-hot cocktail mini dress for her first Grammys red carpet. And of course, she rocked her famous high-pony.

Little Big Town, Grammys, Grammy Awards, 2007

Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Little Big Town

The country group skipped the basic fashion and went for something spunky and fun for their first red carpet at the 2007 Grammys.

Post Malone, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Post Malone

The "Wow" rapper didn't win any of the four awards he was nominated for, however, he certainly gave an unforgettable rock-star performance with the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Barbra Streisand, 1977 Grammy Awards

Ron Galella/WireImage

Barbra Streisand

All that glitters! The legendary star took home two Grammys at the 1977 fête for Song of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Performance, Female.

Drake, 2010 Grammy Awards

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Drake

The 33-year-old actor kept things sleek and chic for his first red carpet at the star-studded affair in 2010.

Clive Davis, Billy Ray Cyrus, 2006 Grammy Awards

KMazur/WireImage

Billy Ray Cyrus

The country icon broke achy breaky hearts at the 1993 ceremony with is flashy suit, trendsetting mullet and three nominations.

Camila Cabello, 2017 Grammys, Arrivals

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Camila Cabello

The "Havana" songstress brought a fashion fantasy to the 2017 show and celebrated her new chapter as a solo artist.

Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, 2008 Grammy Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Blake Shelton

The Voice coach and country singer struck a pose with his wife at the time, Miranda Lambert, at the 2008 awards show.

Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2020 Grammy Awards coverage Sunday, Jan. 26 starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT followed by the Grammys telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. And for a recap of music's biggest night immediately following the show, don't miss the E! After Party special at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT, only on E!

