Then and Now: See the 2020 Grammy Nominees' First Red Carpets

by Alyssa Morin | Wed., Jan. 22, 2020 3:00 AM
Blast from the past!
The 2020 Grammy Awards are right around the corner, and music lovers are guaranteed to see an unforgettable show. For one, the annual awards ceremony is chock-full of stellar nominees that include Beyoncé, Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Maluma, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga and many more.
Secondly, Alicia Keys will take the stage and host the star-studded event at the CBS Broadcast Center's Studio 43 in New York City.
And let's not forget that the Grammys red carpet is always slay-worthy. It's one of the few awards season shows where celebrities aren't afraid to push the fashion boundaries with over-the-top designs, in-your-face patterns and flashy accessories.
In fact, many of the 2020 nominees showed up and showed out to their first Grammys red carpet. We're talking Gaga's otherworldly Giorgio Armani design, Dolly Parton's dazzling pink cowgirl couture ensemble and the "Spirit" singer's glitzy fringe two-piece.
So before the fanciful affair takes place on Sunday, Jan. 26, take a walk down memory lane and see how some of the nominees dressed up for their first Grammys red carpet and what awards they took home.
Hint: They hit all the right notes!
Getty Images
Before she ventured out on her own as a solo artist, the "Spirit" singer graced the 2000s Grammys with her gals, Destiny's Child. That year, they won Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
The country legend dazzles at the 1977 awards show with a hot pink cowgirl couture ensemble. While she didn't win for Best Country Vocal Performance, Female, her glitzy outfit earned an award in our hearts.
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage for The Recording Academy
The 41-year-old star made his mark at the 48th annual ceremony after winning his first three Grammys for Best R&B Album, Best Male R&B Vocal Performance and Best New Artist.
Article continues below
Getty Images
The Lover star, who was nominated for Best New Artist, looked effortlessly elegant at the 2008 ceremony with her custom Sandy Spika gown. At the time, she was style icon in-the-making!
John Shearer/Getty Images
Starry-eyed! The 32-year-old musician dropped jaws a the 2018 show with her blush-colored Gucci gown and even more fabulous headpiece, which was adorned with sparkly jewel stars.
John Shearer/Getty Images
The 33-year-old star made waves at her first Grammys in 2010. Aside from her galactic glam fashion lewk, she swept the show with three wins: Best Music Video, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.
Article continues below
Dan MacMedan/WireImage
We were suckers for the trio when they stepped out at the 2009 ceremony in their dapper suits.
John Shearer/Getty Images
The "Press" rapper won Best Rap Album and the internet after speaking to Giuliana Rancic. "I'm feeling good, I'm feeling nervous, overwhelmed—everything," she shared. Famously adding, "Butterflies in my stomach and vagina!"
Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect
The legendary singer was living his best life at the 1999 ceremony, which he was nominated for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance.
Article continues below
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Vision in white! Grande dazzled in a white-hot cocktail mini dress for her first Grammys red carpet. And of course, she rocked her famous high-pony.
Dan MacMedan/WireImage
The country group skipped the basic fashion and went for something spunky and fun for their first red carpet at the 2007 Grammys.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
The "Wow" rapper didn't win any of the four awards he was nominated for, however, he certainly gave an unforgettable rock-star performance with the Red Hot Chili Peppers.
Article continues below
Ron Galella/WireImage
All that glitters! The legendary star took home two Grammys at the 1977 fête for Song of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Performance, Female.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
The 33-year-old actor kept things sleek and chic for his first red carpet at the star-studded affair in 2010.
KMazur/WireImage
The country icon broke achy breaky hearts at the 1993 ceremony with is flashy suit, trendsetting mullet and three nominations.
Article continues below
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
The "Havana" songstress brought a fashion fantasy to the 2017 show and celebrated her new chapter as a solo artist.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Voice coach and country singer struck a pose with his wife at the time, Miranda Lambert, at the 2008 awards show.
Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2020 Grammy Awards coverage Sunday, Jan. 26 starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT followed by the Grammys telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. And for a recap of music's biggest night immediately following the show, don't miss the E! After Party special at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT, only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?