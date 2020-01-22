Then and Now: See the 2020 Grammy Nominees' First Red Carpets

Blast from the past!

The 2020 Grammy Awards are right around the corner, and music lovers are guaranteed to see an unforgettable show. For one, the annual awards ceremony is chock-full of stellar nominees that include Beyoncé, Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Maluma, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga and many more.

Secondly, Alicia Keys will take the stage and host the star-studded event at the CBS Broadcast Center's Studio 43 in New York City.

And let's not forget that the Grammys red carpet is always slay-worthy. It's one of the few awards season shows where celebrities aren't afraid to push the fashion boundaries with over-the-top designs, in-your-face patterns and flashy accessories.

In fact, many of the 2020 nominees showed up and showed out to their first Grammys red carpet. We're talking Gaga's otherworldly Giorgio Armani design, Dolly Parton's dazzling pink cowgirl couture ensemble and the "Spirit" singer's glitzy fringe two-piece.