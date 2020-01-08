Why are The Duke and Duchess of Sussex choosing this new working model?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex take great pride in their work and are committed to continuing their charitable endeavors as well as establishing new ones. In addition, they value the ability to earn a professional income, which in the current structure they are prohibited from doing. For this reason they have made the choice to become members of the Royal Family with financial independence. Their Royal Highnesses feel this new approach will enable them to continue to carry out their duties for Her Majesty The Queen, while having the future financial autonomy to work externally. While the contribution from The Sovereign Grant covers just five percent of costs for The Duke and Duchess and is specifically used for their official office expense, Their Royal Highnesses prefer to release this financial tie. More details on the specifics of the Sovereign Grant are outlined below.

Do The Duke and Duchess of Sussex earn income?

No, under the current structure and financing arrangements, they are prohibited from earning any income in any form.

Do The Duke and Duchess of Sussex benefit financially from their charitable and cause-driven work?

No, see above.

By becoming financially independent, will The Duke and Duchess of Sussex be cutting ties with the monarchy?

As working members of the Royal Family, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain dedicated to maximizing Her Majesty's legacy both in the UK and throughout the Commonwealth. They will continue to proudly do so by supporting their patronages and carrying out works for The Monarchy within the UK or abroad, as called upon.