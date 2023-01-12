Class Is in Session: The Truth About Jamie Lynn Spears' Shocking Exit and More Zoey 101 Secrets

Watch : Who Was the Biggest Britney Spears Fan in "Zoey 101" Cast?

The kids may be all grown up, but they are ready to go back to school.

Zoey 101 premiered on Nickelodeon 17 years ago, turning a certain pop star's little sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, into a sitcom darling and serving as an early stepping stone for all sorts of future famous names who had bit parts, including Ashley Benson, Harry Shum Jr., Janel Parrish, Miranda Cosgrove, Jennette McCurdy, Brandi Cyrus, Keegan Allen, Jessica Stroup and Kevin McHale.

Though the series lasted for only four seasons, the nostalgia runs deep with this one, and fans were overjoyed when the network announced Jan. 12 that production is underway on Zoey 102, a TV movie that will reunite Spears with her former co-stars, including Sean Flynn, Erin Sanders, Matthew Underwood, Christopher Massey, Abby Wilde and Jack Salvatore.