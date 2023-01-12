Class Is in Session: The Truth About Jamie Lynn Spears' Shocking Exit and More Zoey 101 Secrets

The kids may be all grown up, but they are ready to go back to school.
Zoey 101 premiered on Nickelodeon 17 years ago, turning a certain pop star's little sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, into a sitcom darling and serving as an early stepping stone for all sorts of future famous names who had bit parts, including Ashley Benson, Harry Shum Jr., Janel Parrish, Miranda Cosgrove, Jennette McCurdy, Brandi Cyrus, Keegan Allen, Jessica Stroup and Kevin McHale.
Though the series lasted for only four seasons, the nostalgia runs deep with this one, and fans were overjoyed when the network announced Jan. 12 that production is underway on Zoey 102, a TV movie that will reunite Spears with her former co-stars, including Sean Flynn, Erin Sanders, Matthew Underwood, Christopher Massey, Abby Wilde and Jack Salvatore.
The now 31-year-old mother of two had previously let it be known that she was open to starring in a Zoey 101 reboot that picked up with Zoey and Dustin Brooks, Chase Matthews, Dana Cruz and more as adults. And the new film, which will premiere on Paramount+ later this year, will do just that with the Pacific Coast Academy crew reuniting at a wedding in present-day.
In honor of the show's long-awaited return, we're looking back on some Zoey 101 trivia, including the truth behind Spears' exit:
Zoey 102 will premiere later this year on Paramount+.