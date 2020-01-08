The rumors stop here.

On Sunday night, actress Kate Beckinsale and musician Machine Gun Kelly were spotted out and about enjoying some Golden Globes festivities. Paparazzi spotted the couple in Los Angeles attending multiple after-parties together, and leaving their last stop in the same car alongside some friends. Machine Gun Kelly is most notable for his music and for being besties with Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson, who also previously dated Kate.

The pair hasn't responded to any of the speculation, but Kate did clapback in a comment on one of her recent Instagram posts. "Machine gun Kelly Really? I'm out!!! You are now infected," one of her users meanly wrote on her post. Kate was quick to put the troll in their place. "Why don't you worry about things that are actually happening and donate to the Australian wild fires rather than waste your time on things that are not happening and never were and also please get a f–king life," she remarked to the user.