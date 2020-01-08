Meghan Markle Steps Out In London Ahead of Shocking Royal Announcement

The royals are back to business as usual.

Amid the news that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are moving to North America and stepping down as "senior members of the Royal Family" (and following a relaxing six-week Canadian vacation), the Duchess of Sussex was seen looking as chic and relaxed as ever in London.

The Duchess was seen leaving London's Dorfman Theatre on Wednesday. The theater is part of the National Theatre, of which Meghan is a patron. She was photographed leaving the venue wearing a light blue button-up top with black dress pants. Draped over her shoulders was a Massimo Dutti navy blue wool coat. (The Duchess also wore a Massimo Dutti skirt for her first royal appearance since November yesterday.) For her hair, she styled it in a chic up-do that kept her long locks out of her face.

This appearance came just hours before she and Harry announced the huge change they're making to their lives, as well as 8-month-old son Archie Harrison's.