Bindi Irwin is missing dad Steve Irwin now more than ever.

On Tuesday, the 21-year-old shared a moving post on Instagram, where she said she wished the late Crocodile Hunter star, who passed away in 2006, was here to help amidst the devastating Australian bushfires, which have killed 25 people and nearly half a billion of the country's wildlife.

Posting a sweet photo of the wildlife defender holding a baby kangaroo, the bride-to-be wrote a heartfelt message to her followers. "Dad spent his life working so hard to protect wildlife and wild places, especially in Australia," Bindi captioned the picture. "I wish he was here right now to give advice and strength during this time of devastation with the bushfires. I know that his spirit lives on through our conservation work and I hope together we can make him proud."

This isn't the first time that the Crikey! It's the Irwins star reflected on her dad's passing. Earlier this week, Bindi took to Instagram to show her support for those affected by the wildfires with another touching post, where she can be seen standing in front of a portrait of her dad.