Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson Are Learning Cartwheels From Penelope Disick—And It's Pure Gold

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Jan. 8, 2020 9:48 AM

Everyone needs a little help sometimes! 

Khloe Kardashian and daughter True Thompson learned how to do some major cartwheels thanks to Khloe's niece Penelope Disick. The family took videos of Khloe learning alongside Kris Jenner as well, while Penelope flawlessly executed her own personal gymnastics routine. The same can't be said for the rest of the family, but they had a blast attempting the same moves. 

Khloe documented the entire process on her Instagram. "P says we are all a work in progress," she joked. "she's VERY patiently teaching us." In the video, Penelope starts off before passing the torch to Khloe who barely gets her feet off the ground, and then Kris Jenner gave it a shot and was quite arguably not much better. 

The real cuteness level rose when True attempted a cartwheel but never even touched her hands to the ground. She simply kept running out of frame. She also ended the video by lifting Khloe's phone away from its resting place and placing it securely on her own face. Cuteness overload! 

Khloe Kardashian's Dance Quote Is So Accurate

Khloe definitely keeps little true busy with tons of sweet activities. She recently revealed footage of her daughter playing the piano just a few days after celebrating the Christmas holiday. In the video, True is sitting at a little pink piano perfect for her size while composing her own sweet, special tune. it wasn't Ludwig van Beethoven levels just yet, but she has potential! 

Can't wait to see lots more cute Kardashian kid content to come this year! 

