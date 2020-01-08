We're every bit obsessed with this!

On Wednesday, Kelly Clarkson treated The Kelly Clarkson Show viewers with a gorgeous cover of "I'm Every Woman" during her fan-favorite segment "Kellyoke," where she puts her spin on classic songs. And of course, The Voice judge had no problem tackling Whitney Houston's version of the iconic Chaka Khan ballad.

Dressed in a chic blue dress that featured dramatic shoulder pads and sheer mesh detailing, Kelly stood at the top of her audience stairs under a spotlight to deliver the 1978 hit song's sultry pre-chorus. "Whatever you want," she sang. "Whatever you need / Anything you want done, baby / I'll do it naturally / ‘Cause I'm every woman / It's all in me."

Repeating the well-known verse, Kelly made her way down the staircase as the song's infectious beat picked up—successfully turning the set into a dance party. She continued, "I can read your thoughts right now / every one from A-Z."