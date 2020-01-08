by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Jan. 8, 2020 7:56 AM
Nikki Bella isn't rushing down the aisle.
The Total Bellas star opened up about her engagement to Artem Chigvintsev—and why they're taking their time with wedding planning—on Wednesday's episode of The Bellas Podcast.
While it's been less than a week since the WWE star announced her engagement, the Dancing With the Stars pro had actually popped the question in November during a trip to France.
"I will admit: It was very shocking because Artem and I—we've been together a year," she told her sister Brie Bella. "But it was very beautiful and, like, our families were there, and here we're in France, in this castle, it's my birthday and Artem proposed!"
Nikki said they'd been filming at the time and didn't expect her main man to propose on-camera.
"He was so nervous, which made me so nervous," she said. "All of a sudden, when I could tell how nervous he was, I got really nervous and, in my head, I'm like, 'Oh my God! This isn't a birthday surprise anymore. This guy is about to propose to me.'"
While she didn't want to give too much away, she did share some of her fiancé's sweet words.
"One thing he said—how he opened it—[was] he goes, 'You know, you've come into my life and you've turned it upside down.' And I remember going, 'Is that a good or a bad thing?'" Nikki recalled. "But he was so nervous—you know when your words just lose you? But I have to say: Artem in his tux and what he set up—I can't wait for you guys to see it," she said, teasing the upcoming season of Total Bellas.
She also made it clear they're not going to tie the knot right away.
"I'm super excited—even though everything was really fast….I'm definitely going to take my time getting married," she continued. "That was the one thing I told Artem is, I was like, 'I do not want to plan a wedding anytime soon. I really want to take our time being engaged and just soak it in.' But I'm extremely, extremely happy."
Brie admitted she thought the engagement was "too fast," as well. However, she acknowledged she's not a part of their relationship.
"Artem's just taught me that love has no rules. It really doesn't," Nikki said at one point. "And it's so beautiful when it's like that—when you can just love."
Of course, the ladies also talked about Nikki's engagement ring—including a few adjustments the bride-to-be made to its setting.
"I'm really happy I get to wear my ring. It's been getting sized and also getting the setting fixed," Nikki said. "You know me, I'm a lover of diamonds, and Artem picked out this gorgeous diamond and it's a very rare diamond. And I really love the shape; it's very classic. But when I was looking at it I was like, 'I think it could be set a little different.' And so the guy was like, 'Wow, your girl has a really good eye. She's actually right about the setting'—just because I felt like it wasn't showcasing this gorgeous diamond that he picked out."
While Nikki said she doesn't see the couple saying "I do" in 2020, she did say she could "see a courthouse thing and then do something."
"I still want to have that big wedding," she said. "So, I don't know."
She also said her "dream" would be to get married Paris; however, she said it would be difficult for her Nana to travel to Europe. In addition, she said she "always thought a Fall wedding would be so beautiful."
"I always thought the Fall in Napa Valley or Lake Tahoe would just be gorgeous and amazing—fireplaces, wine, faux furs," she said.
Nikki and Artem met on season 25 of Dancing With the Stars. She was previously engaged to John Cena; however, the two called it quits for good in 2018.
Cheers to this next chapter!
Total Bellas returns 2020, only on E!
