by Chris Harnick | Wed., Jan. 8, 2020 9:20 AM
It's time to return to Ozark, but things aren't necessarily going well for Marty and Wendy.
The third season, which premieres March 27 on Netflix, picks up six months after the events of the season two finale. The casino is up and running, but Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) are fighting for control of their family's destiny. Marty is all about keeping the status quo, while Wendy, aided by an alliance with Helen (Janet McTeer) and drug cartel leader Omar (Felix Solis), plots for expansion. Everything changes when Wendy's brother, Ben (Tom Pelphrey) comes to town and brings chaos with him.
The cast of season three also includes Emmy winner Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Lisa Emery and Jessica Frances Dukes.
The first teaser trailer for the new season, below, plays up the casino aspect…and the danger of it all.
Season two of Ozark received two Emmy awards. Garner won for playing Ruth Langmore and Bateman won for directing the series. Bateman and Linney were both nominated for their acting in the series as well. Ozark also received an Outstanding Drama Series nomination.
Netflix
Ozark first premiered in 2017 followed Marty Byrde, a financial advisor from Chicago, after he moved to the Ozarks. In the Ozarks, he was tasked with expanding a bigger laundering operation for a Mexican drug cartel.
Creators Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams serve as executive producers alongside Bateman, Chris Mundy ad John Shiban.
Ozark season three premieres Friday, March 27 on Netflix.
