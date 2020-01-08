by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Jan. 8, 2020 5:51 AM
If you think you're a fan of The Bachelor, just wait until you meet Charlize Theron.
The 44-year-old actress shared her take on the season premiere during Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
Like many viewers, Theron watched Peter Weber hand out the roses on Monday.
"I might have even gone back to rewatch some things this morning," she admitted.
After Ellen DeGeneres expressed her hope that Hannah Brown joins the other women in The Bachelor mansion, Theron said the Alabama star is "going to stay around."
"Her suitcases are packed," she added. "She is going in."
The two also talked about some of Weber's leading ladies and discussed "the war of the flight attendants."
"I bet there's more and they changed their occupation," Theron quipped. "They're like, 'I can't be a flight attendant now.' There was so many of them."
But would the Oscar winner ever accept a rose from Weber? DeGeneres joked Theron may have a crush on the pilot.
"I really like the show," Theron clarified. "No, he's great. I don't want to date him."
This wasn't the first time Theron had let her fandom be known. Back in December, the Tully celeb posted a picture of herself posing in front of some promotional signage of Weber and captioned it, "Turbulence I like." The reality TV star returned the favor by sharing a photo of himself smiling in front of one of Theron's Dior campaigns.
She also called season 22 star Arie Luyendyk Jr. "not impressive" during a 2018 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and discussed her love of the show during a recent appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden.
"On Monday nights, because my kids can't read a clock yet, so I just get them to bed at like 5:45," she said. "Like, I open a bottle of wine; I take a bath; I get all ready and then I watch The Bachelor and that's my date night….I just date the show."
To watch part of her interview with DeGeneres, check out the video.
Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m.!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?