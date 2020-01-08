Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella
by kelli boyle | Wed., Jan. 8, 2020 6:23 AM
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella
Ever since Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams gloriously reunited for Queen Bey's iconic Coachella 2018 performance, fans have been clamoring for a Destiny's Child reunion tour. But Michelle is here to let us all know that if and when a reunion tour is in the works, the world will never see it coming.
On Tuesday, the star (who recently competed on FOX's The Masked Singer) posted videos from her workout session. She's sporting pieces from Kelly's Fabletics line in the videos and even gave her former bandmate a shout out in the caption.
"I could not WAIT to get back in with my trainer @mrshutupandtrain!" she wrote. "I gave him the 'blues' today courtesy of my @kellyrowland's line with @fabletics! Honey, I was feeling extra fine today!"
One hopeful fan thought this shout out could have meant something more. As they wrote in the comments section, "I think this is a Destiny's Child reunion sign."
But Michelle shot down that theory pretty quickly.
As she replied, "No signs would ever be posted."
That comment tracks, given how famously private Beyoncé is. The queen of dropping surprise albums wouldn't let news of a Destiny's Child reunion tour slip from her fingers.
As for Kelly, she recently commented on the possibility of getting the group back together, although it gave just as much hope as Michelle's comment (aka none).
As she said during a November appearance on Watch What Happens Live, "No, we haven't talked about it. We talk about everything else but that."
Sadly, we'll just have to wait and see if Beyoncé, Kelly and Michelle decide to bless us with a tour.
