The show must go on!

Rachel Brosnahan stunned at the 2020 Golden Globes in her sequined Michael Kors gown. But on Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star revealed that there was a wardrobe malfunction that occurred moments before she stepped on the red carpet with husband Jason Ralph. Thankfully, Amy Poehler and Rami Malek were on hand to help.

"We were all in line—it was a long line waiting to have our photos taken," she told host Jimmy Kimmel. "We're all hanging out in this cluster of random celebrities and Rami sort of looked at my husband Jason's bow tie and said, ‘Oh, hold on. Your bow tie is askew.' Went to fix it and we realized that this clip-on bow tie—because they are easier—had completely fallen apart and we were like, ‘Oh, no! We're inches from having our photos taken. What are we gonna do? This is a major crisis.'"