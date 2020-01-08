by kelli boyle | Wed., Jan. 8, 2020 4:01 AM
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are stepping out of their Voice chairs and onto the 2020 Grammys stage.
Shelton announced on Wednesday morning that he and his love will perform their new song "Nobody But You" together at music's biggest night on Sunday, Jan. 26.
As the country crooner shared on Instagram, "Nobody but you, @gwenstefani, that I'd want to share this year's @recordingacademy #GRAMMYs stage with! Tune-in Jan. 26th to watch our performance!"
Stefani reposted Shelton's photo and said, "@blakeshelton never in my wildest dreams could I imagine this! #yesplease #myfavoritecountrysinger #nobodybutyou."
"Nobody But You" is the couple's duet from Shelton's latest album God's Country. The titular song from the album is nominated for Best Country Solo Performance. And if the love song's lyrics are any indication of what their performance will be like, then fans of the musical pair are in for quite the passionate show.
In the song, Shelton and Stefani profess their undying love for each other, saying it's incomparable to anything else they've felt.
As they sing, "Wanna say it now, wanna make it clear / For only you and God to hear / When you love someone, they say you set 'em free / But that ain't gonna work for me."
As they profess in the chorus, "I don't wanna live without you / I don't wanna even breathe / I don't wanna dream about you / Wanna wake up with you next to me / I don't wanna go down any other road now / I don't wanna love nobody but you / Looking in your eyes now, if I had to die now / I don't wanna love nobody but you." Just a tad romantic.
John Shearer/ACMA2018/Getty Images for ACM
"Nobody But You" marks the couple's second official song together. The first was from Stefani's 2017 holiday album You Make It Feel Like Christmas. The song title shared the same name.
When it came to this duet, Shelton said he thought it was magical when he first heard it.
"This was one of those songs where the more I heard it, the more I fell in love with it," he said in the track's announcement. "I also realized how important it is for me and where I am in my life, and I think that's why [writer] Shane [McAnally] was trying to get it to me."
As he continued, "It fits my story. I was about to go in and record when I decided that it needed Gwen on it—because it is our song. I think it's magic."
Prepare yourselves, everyone. These lovebirds are about to make everyone watching the Grammys swoon.
Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2020 Grammy Awards coverage Sunday, Jan. 26 starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT followed by the Grammys telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. And for a recap of music's biggest night immediately following the show, don't miss the E! After Party special at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT, only on E!
