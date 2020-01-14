How to Watch the 2020 SAG Awards on TV and Online

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Jan. 14, 2020 4:00 AM
We're counting down to the 2020 SAG Awards!
The most wonderful time of the year in Hollywood continues this Sunday when the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards officially kicks off. E! News is your go-to source for all the red carpet moments, behind-the-scenes action and celebrity interviews that shouldn't be missed. Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about the SAG Awards.
Who is hosting the SAG Awards?
For the first time since 2017, it appears likely that the ceremony will go on without an emcee. A 2020 host has yet to be announced. Actresses Joey King and Logan Browning were named co-ambassadors of the ceremony.
When are the SAG Awards and what time do they start?
Mark your calendars, because the star-studded event takes place this Sunday, Jan. 19. at 5:00 p.m. EST / 8:00 p.m. PST on both TNT and TBS.
Where are the SAG Awards held?
The ceremony is held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
How do you watch the SAG Awards?
There are so many ways to watch this year's SAG Awards! Cable subscribers can tune into the simulcast on TNT or TBS, and those subscribed to either network can stream it on TNT or TBS' respective websites, mobile apps or device apps like fuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, AT&T TV Now, PlayStation Vue, YouTube TV, AT&T WatchTV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku.
Who are the SAG Awards nominees?
You can check out the complete list of nominations here, but these are the films and television shows dominating the SAG Awards categories. Bombshell, The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood lead the pack among movies, followed by Marriage Story. On the TV front, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is on top with four nominations. Other notable television nods include Fleabag, The Kominsky Method, Game of Thrones and The Morning Show.
Who votes for the SAG Awards?
Voting for the SAG Awards is completed in two stages. First, members of SAG-AFTRA's (Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) nomination committee select the nominees. Then all active members of the union are eligible to vote for the winners. This is what separates the SAG Awards from other ceremonies in a special way, because it's actors celebrating the achievements of their peers!
Who is going to win at the SAG Awards?
It's anyone's guess who will come out on top, but you can look forward to seeing Leonardo DiCaprio present Robert De Niro with the SAG Life Achievement Award.
Any other moments we should be on the lookout for?
Pay close attention to Parasite's potential win. Director Bong Joon-ho black comedy is only the second foreign-language film (and the first in more than two decades) in SAG Awards history to land a nomination for best cast performance.
Watch the 2020 SAG Awards Sunday, Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TNT and TBS.
