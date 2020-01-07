Craig Sjodin/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
by Pamela Avila | Tue., Jan. 7, 2020 5:50 PM
Silvio Horta, the creator of ABC's Ugly Betty, was found dead in a Miami motel room on Tuesday, Jan. 7 in an apparent suicide, Variety reports.
According to the publication, the 45-year-old died of a "self-inflicted gunshot wound." While his death was confirmed by a representative for the late screenwriter and producer, they declined to comment on the nature of his death.
America Ferrera, who starred in the show as Betty Suarez, took to Instagram to mourn Horta's death.
"I'm stunned and heartbroken to hear the devastating news of Ugly Better creator, Silvio Horta's death. His talent and creativity brought m and so many others such joy & light," she wrote, alongside a picture of herself, Horta and Salma Hayekat the 2007 Golden Globe Awards.
The actress added: "I'm thinking of his family and loved ones who must be in so much pain right now—and of the whole Ugly Betty family who feel this loss so deeply."
Ugly Betty ran for four seasons on ABC and was adapted from a Colombian telenovela of the same name, Yo soy Betty, la fea.
The series followed Suarez, portrayed by Ferrera, and her life as a young Latinx woman from Queens, New York who lands a job at a fashion magazine in Manhattan but doesn't quite fit in.
Horta's Ugly Betty success ushered in two Golden Globe wins, one for Musical or Comedy TV Series in 2007 and another for the 35-year-old Superstore actor for Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series that same year.
Vanessa Williams, who portrayed the infamous Wilhelmina Slater in the show, also took to social media to share her condolences over the death of Horta.
"Still in shock after hearing the tragic news of our #uglybetty creator #silviohorta [broken heart]. His creativity and passion will be missed by so many of us that worked with him," Williams wrote on Instagram, alongside a selfie of the two. "May he Rest in Peace."
Michael Urie, who portrayed Marc St. James in the show, wrote on Twitter that he "will be forever indebted to this sweet, brilliant man."
