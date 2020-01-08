25 years after TV fans first met the orphaned Salinger family, a new Party of Five is making their way to TV.

On Wednesday, Jan. 8, Freeform is introducing viewers to the Acosta children—Emilio, Lucia, Beto, Valentina and baby Rafa—in a timely update on the classic Fox series that follows their struggles to survive daily life as a family unit after their parents are suddenly deported back to Mexico. This new Party of Five, which takes the story from the beloved Fox drama and retells it through the lens of current-day themes and cultural conversations, hails from original series creators Amy Lippman and Christopher Keyser and is sure to be important appointment television.

But before we can welcome the Acostas to our DVRs, we though it was worth it to take a second and check in on the original cast. Premiering on Fox on September 12, 1994 and running for six seasons and 142 episodes, Party of Five made household names out of Matthew Fox, Scott Wolf, Neve Campbell, Lacey Chabert and more. But what are they up to now?