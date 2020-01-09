What happened between Kristin Cavallari and BFF Kelly Henderson?

That was the question on everyone's mind while tuning into the Thursday season three premiere of Very Cavallari. Thankfully, throughout the episode, the Uncommon James mogul opened up about the specifics surrounding her fall out with Henderson.

"The biggest change in my personal life is that my best friend Kelly and I haven't talked in two months," Cavallari admitted in a confessional. "We've had a major falling out and it's just been breaking my heart."

Jay Cutler's wife still has some good friends in her corner as hair colorist Justin Anderson moved to Nashville and corporate consultant Stephanie "Biegs" Biegel joined the Uncommon James team. Despite this happy update, we were still left wondering about the Kristin/Kelly situation—and we weren't the only ones.

During a night out, Cavallari shared with Anderson and Biegel the reason behind her friend breakup with Henderson. According to The Hills alum, Henderson only reached out to her to talk about the show's production schedule and poorly handled cheating rumors on social media.