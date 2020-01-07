E! News Co-Host Bios

Lilliana Vazquez

Emmy-winning host and TV personality Lilliana Vazquez is a trailblazing interviewer, style expert and author. Capturing audience's attention behind the microphone, the enterprising star has curated a career that began from a small blog to being seen by millions daily on numerous platforms.
 
At barely five feet tall, Vazquez brings a larger than life presence to everything she does—her upbeat personality and approachable style combined with her natural ability to connect with audiences, earned her a highly coveted contributor spot on TODAY. For the last five years Vazquez has shared her experiences and expertise with millions of viewers each week, covering the latest in technology, business, travel, entertainment, and lifestyle.  As a correspondent for Access Daily and Access Hollywood, she brings wit and passion to Hollywood's most watched red carpets, from the Oscars to the Golden Globes, and gives viewers entree into the lives of the biggest names in entertainment including Julia Roberts, Jennifer Lopez, Robert De Niro, Charlize Theron and Garth Brooks. Whether as a panelist or style expert, she's a go-to personality for a breadth of entertainment shows.
 
Vazquez has always been at the forefront of digital media. In 2008, she launched her bargain-hunting blog, CheapChicas.com, where she offered innovative ideas on how to shop smart along with a fresh perspective on fashion. To mark the 5th anniversary of the blog, Vazquez released the ultimate bargain-hunting guidebook, The Cheap Chica's Guide to Style: Secrets to Shopping Cheap and Looking Chic (Penguin).  More recently she founded TheLVGuide.com, where Vazquez and her team of tastemakers share the best shopping, trends, and inspiration to help consumers "live your most stylish life, effortlessly." This year, in a partnership with Kohl's she launched The Outfit Bar, a new guided in-store shopping experience featuring hand-picked looks curated by Vazquez for every occasion.
 
Born and raised in Fort Worth, Texas to a Puerto Rican father and Mexican mother, Vazquez is first-generation Latinx who radiates gratitude for the dedication and sacrifices that her family made for her. Among the first in her family to attend college, her parents insisted on investing in her early education, paving the way for her to earn a full academic scholarship at The George Washington University, where she earned a double-major in international business and entrepreneurship.
 
Focusing her charity efforts on community organizations, Vazquez is most actively involved with the Hispanic Federation, the nation's premier Hispanic nonprofit organization seeking to support in-need families and advocate on issues such as education, health, immigration, and economic empowerment. She also embraces and welcomes her responsibility as a role model for others in the Latinx community who aspire to work in fashion and television.

Lilliana Vasquez, Scott Tweedie, Victor Cruz, E! News, Pop of the Morning

Rob Kim/E! Entertainment

Scott Tweedie

Hailing from Sydney Australia, Scott Tweedie made his break onto television in 2009 when he became the host of the hugely popular and much loved youth hidden camera prank series Prank Patrol on Australia's national broadcaster ABC. Scott's cheeky charisma and love of a laugh saw him become an instant household name, with the show going on to air for five years (3 series, 86 Episodes) all around the world.
 
After the success of Prank Patrol, Scott went on to host ABC3 youth shows Splatalot (52 episodes), W.A.C - World Animal Championships (52 Episodes) and 3 on 3, a nationwide travel series (8 episodes).
 
In 2011, Scott was selected to host the Saturday morning music show The Loop (410 Episodes) on one of Australia's large TV networks, Network 10 (owned by CBS). Working alongside co-host Olivia Phyland, the pair take a look at the latest music videos from the worlds biggest artists and feature celebrity interviews, including shows from the countries biggest red carpets. Movie Juice (44 Episodes) was then commissioned in 2014, a weekly film program talking about the worlds biggest blockbuster film releases.
 
In January 2018, Scott joined Network 10's morning show Studio 10 as a roving reporter, taking him all over the world to bring live, exclusive events to the program.
 
2019 has proven to be Scott's biggest broadcast year to date; in January he hosted out of South Africa I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here - Saturday Schoolies. A few months later, Scott fronted the newly revamped Dancing With The Stars Australia as well as becoming the Entertainment Reporter for Australia's most watched broadcast event of the year, the prestigious racing championship, The Melbourne Cup Carinval, which runs over 7 days.

