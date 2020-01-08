Documentarian and podcaster Payne Lindsey's investigative work is returning to Oxygen.

Payne's Tenderfoot TV true crime podcast and its subsequent TV special, Up and Vanished, will return to the network for a brand new full season starting Saturday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. and E! News has the exclusive first-look promo. Per the clip above, the new episodes will continue to explore unsolved missing persons cases similar to the disappearance of Georgia woman Tara Grinstead, which the show investigated in 2018.

"She was on her way to work, then disappears off the face of the earth," says a male voice at the new promo's start, while a string of young women's faces flash across the screen. The video goes on to tease a witness interview, lie detector test and shocking confrontation with one of the case's suspects.

During Up and Vanished's upcoming two-hour premiere episode, Payne and his team examine the case of Jodi Huisentruit, a news anchor from rural Iowa who disappeared before delivering her morning newscast. That was 24 years ago, and Jodi's loved ones have been looking for her ever since. The team will explore several cases like hers over the course of the season, including that of Korrina Malinoski and her daughter Annette, who went missing from their home in South Carolina 30 years ago.