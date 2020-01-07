How Hot & Heavy's Chris and Joy Deal With "Constant Judgement"

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Jan. 7, 2020 12:11 PM
"We get a lot of looks in public," Hot & Heavy star Chris says in an exclusive sneak peek of the new TLC series. "I don't think a lot of couples deal with constant judgement."
Chris has been in a relationship with Joy for the last three years, and things are moving right along. He's ready to take the relationship to the next level, but according to TLC, their family and friends have serious concerns that Joy won't be able to keep up with Chris' adventurous lifestyle due to her weight. The couple is just one of three spotlighted on TLC's new series Hot & Heavy, a show all about men who love plus-size women. The docu-series follows three couples who are under almost-constant scrutiny for the women they love.
"The real world can definitely be difficult," Joy says. That's why they surround themselves with like-minded people.
"I would say I feel most accepted as a couple when we're around couples that are like us. They share your struggles; they share your joys," Joy adds in the sneak peek.
"It feels nice to be a normal couple in the world," Chris says.
"It's a place to be normal," Joy adds in the exclusive sneak peek above.
TLC
In the preview, Joy and Chris are hanging out with their friends, including other plus-sized women.
"Me personally, and a lot of other larger people that I know are really survivors. People who have really been through some of the worst things they can imagine, and they found solace in food, you know what I mean? Which is, like, I feel like there's a lot worse things you can find solace in, like some people find drugs and they find all kinds of stuff. Other people find a hamburger," Joy says in the sneak preview.
Click play on the video above to hear more from Joy and Chris.
Hot & Heavy premieres Tuesday, Jan. 7. At 10 p.m. on TLC.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?