Meghan Markle’s Ever-So-Chic Wool Coat: Get The Look

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
by Jake Thompson | Tue., Jan. 7, 2020 11:39 AM
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
OK, let's be honest: We're all just trying to be like Meghan Markle. Whether she's donning a sleek-and-stylish Everlane jumpsuit, rocking a red leather pencil skirt, or blinging her wrist out with some serious wow-factor evil eye jewelry, we want it.
Our latest obsession with Prince Harry's better half? This luxurious Stella McCartney double-breasted camel wool coat (because, scream!) that she elegantly pulled off on the pair's first 2020 appearance in Canada this morning. Maybe it's the fitted structure or the delicious color, but overall, we're obsessed. The designer coat is selling out fast but is available at Gilt and Rue La La on final sale at $997 from $1930.
But that shouldn't stop you from turning heads in a refined wool coat and emulating the royal princesses' fashion. We handpicked similar coats from fan favorite brands Revolve, Shopbop, H&M and Anthropologie so you can get your swag on—Meghan style!
Want to twin with royalty? This is the exact double-breasted designer wool coat in camel that Meghan Markle donned in Canada this morning.
A stylish coat is the centerpiece of any cold-weather wardrobe. This classic wool rendition is elegant enough to top festive dresses, yet practical enough to wear all week.
Step out in style and strut your stuff with this tan double-breasted wool jacket that's a Revolve best seller!
This camel-tone overcoat cuts a dramatic (yet approachable) silhouette with an oversized collar and double-breasted design.
You'll be the talk of the town in this double-breasted coat in a felted wool blend featuring wide notched lapels, long dolman sleeves, welt side pockets, and one inner pocket.
OK, so it's not quite a double-breasted moment, but luxe color and added tie belt were too cute not to include! Any fashionista would look oh-so-cozy in this option.
Check out 15 Clean Beauty Products to Add to Your 2020 Routine and January 2020 Celebrity Book Club Picks from Reese Witherspoon, Oprah, Jenna Bush & More at E!.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?