Kelly Ripa Has the Best Reaction to Ryan Seacrest Epically Falling Out of His Chair

  By
    &

by kelli boyle | Tue., Jan. 7, 2020 10:56 AM

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

There's nothing like live TV.

Ryan Seacrest's newest Instagram post shows a hilarious "fumble" that happened during Live With Kelly and Ryan. In the clip, Seacrest and Kelly Ripa are celebrating the new year with their audience as metallic balloons fly above their heads. The host gave new meaning to the phrase "Seacrest out!" when he tried to catch one of the balloons and ended up falling out of his chair instead.

The 45-year-old made fun of himself in his caption, pretending he was an NFL player like the show's former host, Michael Strahan. "First fumble of the new season," Seacrest said. "Hope I make the playoffs...."

As for her reaction, Ripa put a hand out as her co-host started to topple over. She quickly got up out of her seat and said, "Oh my God! Are you okay? Are you okay? Oh my God. He's fine."

The two co-hosts laughed as Seacrest struggled to get up off the floor, then he eventually stood back up with the gold balloon his hands.

Photos

Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest's Friendship

"I got it!" he proudly stated.

This is one moment for the Live With Kelly and Ryan history books.

These two are always getting into some hilarious antics for the sake of entertaining their fans, but none that are as unplanned as this glorious fall.

Over Christmas, the pair traveled to Las Vegas to create some epic content in the desert sun.

For her part, Ripa ziplined over the Las Vegas strip. As for the American Idol host, he demolished a car with the help of heavy machinery.

Suffice it to say that, even when unplanned, Ripa and Seacrest will do anything for the content.

