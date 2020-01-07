There's nothing like live TV.

Ryan Seacrest's newest Instagram post shows a hilarious "fumble" that happened during Live With Kelly and Ryan. In the clip, Seacrest and Kelly Ripa are celebrating the new year with their audience as metallic balloons fly above their heads. The host gave new meaning to the phrase "Seacrest out!" when he tried to catch one of the balloons and ended up falling out of his chair instead.

The 45-year-old made fun of himself in his caption, pretending he was an NFL player like the show's former host, Michael Strahan. "First fumble of the new season," Seacrest said. "Hope I make the playoffs...."

As for her reaction, Ripa put a hand out as her co-host started to topple over. She quickly got up out of her seat and said, "Oh my God! Are you okay? Are you okay? Oh my God. He's fine."

The two co-hosts laughed as Seacrest struggled to get up off the floor, then he eventually stood back up with the gold balloon his hands.