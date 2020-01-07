Pamela Smart seemed to have it all with new husband Gregg. Until she didn't. Now, after three decades in prison convicted on charges related to her husband's murder, she's speaking to 20/20 for a new special, "Tainted Love, Murder & Pamela Smart."

The two-hour installment details the series of events surrounding Gregg's murder that eventually led authorities to make several arrests and charge Pamela with being an accomplice to first-degree murder. Pamela's trial was one of the first in US history to be broadcast on television from start to finish. Now, three decades later, Pamela still maintains her innocence and in a new interview with Juju Chang, she reveals all about that night Gregg was killed and ow she could have a new chance at freedom.