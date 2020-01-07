Why America's Got Talent: The Champions Contestant Angelina Jordan Goes Barefoot on Stage

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Jan. 7, 2020 7:50 AM

America's Got Talent: The Champions, Angelina Jordan

NBC

Angelina Jordan is one step closer to being crowned a champion—again. The America's Got Talent: The Champions contestant, who originally won season six of Norske Talenter, took to the stage in the season two premiere of NBC's reality competition and was sent through with a Golden Buzzer courtesy of Heidi Klum.

"It was just amazing," Jordan said about receiving the buzzer. "I cried immediately."

In a video posted after her Golden Buzzer, Jordan revealed why she performs barefoot. "When I was around 6 years old, I see this little girl around my age. I gave my shoes to her because she had scars on her feet, and it was really cold. So, whenever I'm on the stage I'm always reminded about all the children who don't have any parents, clothes and shoes. She's always in my heart."

Jordan performed the Queen hit song "Bohemian Rhapsody" and left the judges, including Klum, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Alesha Dixon stunned.

In her package before performing, Jordan said she's always wanted to sing for Cowell—and impress him. Safe to say she did just that.

"This was an amazing performance," Cowell told her.

See what happened to the rest of the episode one performers below.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

GOLDEN BUZZER: Angelina Jordan

This singer won Norske Talenter. She received the Golden Buzzer from Heidi Klum.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Junior Creative

This dance group won Myanmar's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Eddie Williams

This singer was a semi-finalist on Australia's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Mike Yung

Mike's a singer and former America's Got Talent semi-finalist.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Dan Naturman

The stand-up comic is a semi-finalist from America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Paddy and Nico

These salsa dancers were on Britain's Got Talent, Britains Got Talent: The Champions and La France a un incroyable talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Quick Style

This dance group won Norske Talenter.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Boogie Storm

Boogie Storm came in third on Britain's Got Talent and participated in Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Luke Islam

Luke, a singer, was a semi-finalist on America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Hans

Hans, a singer/dancer/accordionist, was a quarter-finalist on America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Sandou Trio Russian Bar

These acrobats were semi-finalists on America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Silhouettes

This dance group were runners-up on America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Connie Talbot

Connie is a finalist from Britain's Got Talent and also participated in Britains's Got Talent: The Champions.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Collabro

This musical theatre group won Britain's Got Talent and also participated on Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

V. Unbeatable

These acrobats came in fourth on America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Voices of Service

This vocal group came in fifth on America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Duo Destiny

This acrobatic duo won Mam Talent!

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Duo Transcend

This trapeze duo was a finalist on America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Bars and Melody

They came in third on Britain's Got Talent and were finalists on Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Moses Concas

A harmonica player, he won Italia's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Ben Hart

A magician, he came in third on Britain's Got Talent and went on to Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Tyler Butler-Figueroa

A violinist, he was a finalist on America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Marc Spelmann and X

This magician was on Britain's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Puddles Pity Party

This singing clown was on America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Freckled Sky

The dance duo were on America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Ryan Niemiller

A comic, he came in third on America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Miki Dark

Miki Dark is a magician from Holland's Got Talent and La France a un incroyable talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Alexa Lauenburger

Alexa, a dog act, won Das Supertalent and was a finalist in Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Dania Diaz

She's a magician from Got Talent Espana.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Jack Vidgen

He's a singer who won Australia's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Spencer Horsman

This escape artist was on America's Got Talent and La France a un incroyable talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Christian and Percy

He was on America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Oz Pearlman

He came in third on America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Michael Grimm

He won America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Strauss Serpent

A contortionist, he won L'Afrique a un Incroyable Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

JJ Pantano

This comedian comes from Australia's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Marcelito Pomoy

This singer won Pilipinas Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Brian King Joseph

He's a violinist who came in third on America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Ben Blaque

A crossbow performer who has been on America's Got Talent and Britain's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Emil Rengle

A dancer, he won Romanii au Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

