Angelina Jordan is one step closer to being crowned a champion—again. The America's Got Talent: The Champions contestant, who originally won season six of Norske Talenter, took to the stage in the season two premiere of NBC's reality competition and was sent through with a Golden Buzzer courtesy of Heidi Klum.

"It was just amazing," Jordan said about receiving the buzzer. "I cried immediately."

In a video posted after her Golden Buzzer, Jordan revealed why she performs barefoot. "When I was around 6 years old, I see this little girl around my age. I gave my shoes to her because she had scars on her feet, and it was really cold. So, whenever I'm on the stage I'm always reminded about all the children who don't have any parents, clothes and shoes. She's always in my heart."