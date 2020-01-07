Chloe Sevigny, 45, Is Pregnant With First Child

Chloe Sevigny is bumping with joy.

The 45-year-old actress is expecting her first child with boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic, TMZ reports. In photos published by outlet, the American Horror Story alum debuted her growing belly while out January 6 in NYC with Mackovic, who couldn't help but cradle his love's bump. The duo, according to TMZ, have been dating for more than a year and Sevigny is about five months along.

Just days before their PDA-filled stroll, the Oscar nominee took to Instagram to share her appreciation for a "fruitful" year, writing, "Much love and many thanks to all my friends and collaborators...#thankyou2019hello2020."

In the past, Sevigny credited her youthful glow to not having children of her own. "I think the baby wear and tear and stress on your body is part of the reason why people say, 'Why do you still look so young?'" she told W magazine in 2016. "I really think that that unfortunately ages women, especially when they have children in their 30's, not in their 20's. So I think, first and foremost, it's that and genetics."