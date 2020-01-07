Who knew Shaquille O'Neal was such a musician?!

On Monday night, the pro basketball player and Jimmy Fallon kicked off 2020 with a legendary game of the "Random Instrument Challenge" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. With only a selection of random instruments at their disposal, the duo hilariously attempted to get The Roots to guess the name of the songs they performed.

First up was Jimmy, who was tasked with playing Montell Jordan's "This Is How We Do It" on a steel drum. Hyped to do his rendition of the famous 1995 hit, he joked, "Come on, Roots. Really listen. You got to really pay attention to this…" After experimenting with different strokes, the late night host was able to replicate the song's intro and get the point.

For Shaq's turn, the NBA alum had to play "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae) on an oboe. Sounds too good to be true, right?