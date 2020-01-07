The one with the routine just got a major reboot.

Late Monday evening, Courteney Cox and daughter Coco Arquette took to TikTok to show off their impressive dance moves that rival Ross and Monica Gellar's infamous Friends choreography. In the clip—the social media site's user generated song "Skinny Lil B Word" blasts in the background—the lookalike duo shimmy, kick and shake their hips in perfect sync before falling off screen. And though the 15-year-old sports a black crop top and neon green sweatpants, mom went with a simpler look, choosing a gray top and black jeans. As the teen captioned the viral clip, "Family workout."

The video couldn't be any more iconic. And the Internet agrees ask the Internet. "goodnight to this video of courteney cox and coco and this video ONLY!!!!!!!" tweeted one fan. Wrote another on Instagram, "Coco and Court dancing together...This makes my whole f*cking day."