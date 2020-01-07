by kelli boyle | Tue., Jan. 7, 2020 5:04 AM
New year, new Brielle Biermann.
After getting lip fillers in 2015, the Don't Be Tardy star revealed on Jan. 4 that she was having her lip fillers dissolved. And now, the reality TV personality (whose mother is Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann) has revealed her new look sans fillers.
The Bravolebrity already shared selfies of her dissolved lips on her Instagram Story over the weekend. As she wrote at the time, "Dissolved my lips yesterday...gonna look like 18 year old Brielle soon. 2020 new year new me! Black n blue for a few days."
On Monday night, Biermann shared a new selfie on her story captioned, "Last night before we dissolved even more!"
Her latest selfie shows off her new look, but her caption is all about her hair. As she wrote, "@hairby_chrissy is a wizard when it comes to color!! @bohobritt with the curls."
While Biermann didn't talk about her lips in the post, there's a visible difference in their appearance.
To really show off the new look, the 22-year-old posted a short video for her 1.3 million Instagram followers.
The video showed Biermann posing in front of a mirror all glammed up. As she wrote in the caption, "New year! New lips! New hair! Same bitch!"
And people are flooding her with support in the comments section.
As the @girlwithnojob account wrote, "Looking so good." Chimed in another fan, "YOU LOOK AMAZING."
Biermann first got fillers when she was 18 years old. After telling her followers she was going to have them dissolved, she shared old photos of herself pre-injections on her story saying, "I know y'all know these lips aint the vibe. I was 16 or 17 here."
In 2015, she admitted that her lips were one of her biggest insecurities, which is why she turned to Simon Ourian (the same man who takes care of the Kardashians) for help.
At the time, her mother told E! News that she allowed her daughter to get fillers because she was an adult.
"Brielle did have her lips done," she told E! News. "She's been talking about her lips for, I don't know, since she was 14 years old. I said, 'Brielle, when you're an adult, when you're an adult, when you're an adult...' Well guess what? She's 19...and I did mine, too, so what am I going to say?'"
"I want Brielle to feel beautiful about Brielle," she continued. "It's not for anybody else, and I'm completely supportive, and she's an adult...I want Brielle to feel great about Brielle."
Clearly, Biermann has had a change of heart since 2015.
(E! and Bravo are both part of NBCUniversal.)
Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m.!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?