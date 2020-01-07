Jennifer Lopez's Nickname for Alex Rodriguez Will Surprise You

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are each other's rock.

Following her loss at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday night, the baseball star took to Instagram to gush over his soon-to-be wife, calling her a champion no matter what trophies she does or doesn't take home. (She lost Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role to Laura Dern.) Now, Lopez has posted an equally gushing post about her man.

Sharing a photo of herself and Rodriguez all glammed up in a car for the award ceremony, the Hustlers star thanked her fiancé for his unwavering support. She revealed her nickname for him while she was at it. And as it turns out, she doesn't call him A.Rod like the rest of us.

"I cannot even begin to explain what having you by my side means to me," Lopez wrote. "I love riding thru life with you... my biggest supporter, my rock, my macho #alexappreciationpost."