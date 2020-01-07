Jennifer Lopez's Nickname for Alex Rodriguez Will Surprise You

by kelli boyle | Tue., Jan. 7, 2020 3:50 AM
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are each other's rock.
Following her loss at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday night, the baseball star took to Instagram to gush over his soon-to-be wife, calling her a champion no matter what trophies she does or doesn't take home. (She lost Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role to Laura Dern.) Now, Lopez has posted an equally gushing post about her man.
Sharing a photo of herself and Rodriguez all glammed up in a car for the award ceremony, the Hustlers star thanked her fiancé for his unwavering support. She revealed her nickname for him while she was at it. And as it turns out, she doesn't call him A.Rod like the rest of us.
"I cannot even begin to explain what having you by my side means to me," Lopez wrote. "I love riding thru life with you... my biggest supporter, my rock, my macho #alexappreciationpost."
Macho! A fitting nickname.
Lopez also posted the sweet tribute about her macho man on her Instagram and Instagram Story, which Rodriguez then shared to his own story with the red heart emoji.
These two really know how to put on a public display of affection.
Following Sunday's award show, Rodriguez made it clear that he's Jenny from the Block's No. 1 fan in his loving Instagram post.
"Jen, it doesn't take a trophy, medal, or plaque to identify a true champion," he wrote. "To millions of young women who have watched you and have been inspired and empowered to do amazing things in their lives, you are a champion."
"For countless musicians, dancers, actresses, and performers who have seen and emulate your passion, drive and work ethic to find their own success, you are a champion," he continued. "To your children, your family, your coaches, your staff, and your extended family, you are a champion. To everyone whose lives you enrich daily, you are a champion. And don't you ever forget it." Too true, A.Rod!
Lopez commented on the post and said, "You are my everything."
These J.Rod appreciation posts are our everything.
