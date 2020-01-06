To kick off the year, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden shared some amazing news with fans.

On Friday, Jan. 3, the couple announced on Instagram that they had recently welcomed a baby girl into the world.

"Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden," the couple shared in a post. "She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family."

Now, a source has shared with E! News insight into the new parents' life at home with their little bundle of joy.

"The baby was born right at the end of 2019. They are home with the baby and absolutely elated," the source shared. "They wanted this for so long and so many years it's all very surreal."

Over the years, the What to Expect When You're Expecting actress has opened up on several occasions about becoming a mother and having children.