Kristin Cavallari's tenure on reality TV has made her "ultra-sensitive" to friendship betrayals.

In this clip from Thursday's Very Cavallari season three premiere, The Hills alum expresses this very point to husband Jay Cutler while discussing her fallout with BFF Kelly Henderson. Per the Uncommon James mogul, the celebrity hair stylist "only cares about her own worth publicly."

"I've completely lost my friend," the lifestyle guru relays to her husband.

While Cavallari knows reality shows "totally messes up friendships," she says she thought it wouldn't affect her bond with Henderson. In fact, Cavallari says she believed Henderson was "the last person on the planet that would ever be affected by any of this."

"Being in the public eye since I was 17, it definitely makes you kind of…It takes me a while to trust people," Cavallari shares in a confessional. "And I don't always know what people's motives are."

Since Henderson was a part of Cavallari's "inner circle," the falling out has been "really hard" on the mother of three.