The new year is off to a rocky start for the stars of HGTV's show Windy City Rehab.

Alison Victoria and Donovan Eckhardt are among several defendants named in a lawsuit filed by the owners of a $1 million Chicago-area home featured on the series. According to documents obtained by E! News, Anna and James Morrissey are suing for fraud after allegedly discovering several faulty features in the residence.

According to the complaint, the Morrissey's alleged there to be "leaks and water penetration" in different areas of the home. Plus, the couple claims that an upstairs shower "drained through the kitchen ceiling whenever it was used."

Not exactly the home sweet home the couple was looking for.

Additional issues listed in the lawsuit include an alleged crooked front door, crumbling exterior mortar, problems with the garage floor and roof. They are seeking damages resulting from the defendants' alleged fraud, for their emotional distress and imposing punitive damages.

Beyond these alleged issues with the property, outside reports allude to a crumbling partnership between Alison and Donovan.