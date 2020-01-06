The new year is off to a rocky start for the stars of HGTV's show Windy City Rehab.

Alison Victoria and Donovan Eckhardt are on the receiving end of a lawsuit over a $1 Million home they fixed up. The suit claims fraud after the couple currently residing in the residence allegedly encountered leaks in the home, and Alison and Donovan are just two of the named in the lawsuit filed by Anna Morrissey and James Morrissey.

People is reporting that according to the complaint, the Morrissey's are alleging "leaks and water penetration" in different areas of the home. Plus, an upstairs shower that "drained through the kitchen ceiling whenever it was used." Not exactly the home sweet home the couple was looking for.

Other issues listed in the documents included, crooked front door, crumbling exterior mortar, problems with garage floor and roof as well. Beyond the issues with the property, there have also been reports of a crumbling partnership between Alison and Donovan.