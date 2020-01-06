Only Rihanna Could Pull Off a Pimple in Her ''First Selfie of the Year''

by Pamela Avila | Mon., Jan. 6, 2020 2:48 PM

Rihanna Instagram

No one can work a pimple like Rihanna.

The 31-year-old, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, is ringing in the new year on Instagram on the first Monday of 2020 by sharing a selfie. 

"First selfie of the year doe. #2020," wrote the "Only Girl" singer, alongside a bare-faced selfie. 

While most of us wanted to comment something along the lines of, "where is the new album, RiRi?"—one fan made a different observation, pointing out the singer's (barely noticeable) pimple. The comment was captured by Comments by Celebs on Instagram

The Instagram user commented on her selfie, writing, "Let me pop your pimple." 

To which the "Rude Boy" singer replied, "let her have her shine, PLEASE." 

Now, that's the type of energy we need in 2020. 

Another follower commented on her selfie, writing, "this selfie single-handedly cleared my skin, cured my depression, washed my dishes and put money into my bank account. imagine what that alb*m could do." Really though, where's the lie? 

Rihanna and Hassan Jameel: Romance Rewind

But another Instagram follower has Rihanna's back, commenting, "if you're gonna comment what I think you're gonna comment... SAVE IT." 

Global make-up artist for Fenty Beauty, Priscilla Ono, also commented on the artist's selfie, writing, "Beauty [butterfly emoji]." 

And actress Cara Delevingne also commented on her selfie, writing, "miss that face" alongside a heart-eyes emoji. 

