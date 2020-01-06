After the party it's the after-party!

On Sunday night, the 2020 Golden Globes had every star in Hollywood out and about celebrating awards season. Actress Kate Beckinsale was among the many stars who hopped form party to party after the awards show was over. The Underworld star was also spotted hanging with musician Machine Gun Kelly throughout the evening. Although they were spotted leaving their last party together, a source tells E! News it's not exactly what you would think.

"Kate attended the Fleabag party at San Vicente Bungalows and Machine Gun Kelly was there too," an eyewitness shared. "They hung out together inside, but they left separately. Kate got into the car with a girlfriend and Machine Gun Kelly left on his own. Everyone was asking if they were a couple. Machine Gun Kelly said it was a 'negative' and Kate said it was, 'absolutely ridiculous.'" They may have been hanging out a lot, but it was strictly platonic.