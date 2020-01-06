Don't worry, #Sprousehart fans! Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse are doing just fine.

Despite speculation about the status of the Riverdale couple's relationship, a source tells E! News that Reinhart, 23, and Sprouse, 27 are "still together." Rumors began swirling overnight when Sprouse was seen exiting a 2020 Golden Globes after-party with friends, including actress Lily-Rose Depp. Photos show the actor and the 20-year-old daughter of Johnny Depp standing with their pals outside Sunset Tower in West Hollywood, seemingly waiting for a ride. Depp and Sprouse were later spotted nearby at celeb-favorite Delilah.

Though these sightings might've raised a few eyebrows, there's nothing going on between the celebs, as the insider tells E! News, "Cole and Lily-Rose Depp are friends."

As for Sprouse and Reinhart's on-off relationship, the co-stars were recently spotted on vacation together in Mexico. The couple had briefly broken up over the summer months, but were reunited by early September.