Brad Pitt is used to making headlines.

Whether they're about his public divorce from Angelina Jolie or the latest dating rumors, the reports never stop.

The 56-year-old actor reflected on the fascination around his personal life during Monday's episode of WTF With Marc Maron.

"I'm just like trash mag fodder. I don't know," he said. "Because of my disaster of a personal life, probably."

However, Pitt said he "has some good ones" when it comes to tips for escaping the paparazzi.

"I got some good getaways that I will not reveal here because they're still in play," he said.

The Golden Globe winner opened up about getting recognized during an interview with Variety in November.

"I put on a dinosaur mask, and I got recognized in New York City," he told Adam Sandler at the time. "I don't know what it is, especially when people grow up with you."

But does he ever read about himself?

"I don't go out of my way to avoid it; I just don't seek it out," he told The New York Times in December. "I don't know how many women they've said I've been dating the last two or three years, and none of it's true — I just flashed on something, but maybe it doesn't mean anything."