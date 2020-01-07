Vanderpump Rules is a show in transition.

When the Bravo hit wrapped up its seventh season last May, it did so with many of its OG stars seemingly having done a reality TV unthinkable: They'd grown up.

Nearly every major couple on the show was in the process of becoming homeowners—and in a new zip code, no less. (Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval, Katie Maloney-Schwartz and Tom Schwartz, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute all purchased homes in Studio City, on the other side of the Hollywood Hills from SUR and the rest their former West Hollywood stomping grounds. Scheana Shay, for her part, bought property in Palm Springs, forever determined to be on the outs from the rest of this group.) A great many of them were either married, about to get married or about to get engaged to be wed. The Toms had become co-owners of a freaking bar. And the amount of cast members who still worked at Lisa Vanderpump's Sexy Unique Restaurant, ostensibly the reason for them being on the show in the first place, could be counted on one hand.

It seemed as though everyone had found their way towards their happy ending. (Except for James Kennedy, of course. But we're not even sure what a happy ending for the caustic DJ looks like, if we're being honest.) And it was enough to have us wondering: Now what?