Let the games begin! E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at the return of Ellen's Game of Games with host Ellen DeGeneres back tasking contestants with completing a number of action-packed games for their chance to a win a case prize.

"Well, this show makes me happy because it's fun watching people win $100,000. It's also fun to knock people down," Ellen said in a statement.

Season three of Ellen's Game of Games includes a number of new games along with old favorites like Dizzy Dash, You Bet Your Wife and Blindfolded Musical Chairs.

"I'm excited about the new games, I'm excited about contestants that get excited about winning 100K. I'm excited I had the time to do it because sometimes I'm busy you know, but actually I'm obligated to do it … so I'm excited," the host and executive producer said.