Celebrities are just like us!

Sarah Hyland may be an A-list star with a hot Hollywood fiancé and a thriving career to boast, but that doesn't mean she's immune to getting a little starstruck from time to time. Luckily, her nervous moment with Joaquin Phoenix made for the funniest photo from the 2020 Golden Globes.

The actress ran into the Joker star on the carpet and practically bowed in his presence. She posted the moment on her Instagram and hilariously revealed what emotions she was feeling at the time. "My GENUINE reaction when I realized I was standing next to Joaquin Phoenix on the red carpet," she wrote. "I bowed. Then he bowed. It was a thing. I'm not crying. You are."

Her funny celebrity friends chimed in with comments as well. "This is so on brand," stylist Brad Goreski wrote. Actress and Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cucoco simply left a bunch of crying face emojis.