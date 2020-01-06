New couple alert! Paris Hilton is dating entrepreneur Carter Reum, E! News has learned.

The 38-year-old businesswoman and the 38-year-old investor stepped out together after the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday night, attending the InStyle and Warner Bros. celebration at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. While at the bash, Hilton and Reum were spotted holding hands as they made their way through the crowd. According to an eyewitness, the couple was "smiling at each other as she placed her hand on the back of his head and touching and rubbing his neck."

The insider also shares that Reum was "holding Paris' hand and clearing a path for her" as they left the party together.

"Paris was with Carter Reum last night. He is a tech startup entrepreneur and investor and is the Gwyneth Paltrow circle of friends," a second source tells E! News. "He is known in Hollywood. They have been seeing each other for a little over a month."