Ricky Gervais Is Thankful As "F--k" That The Golden Globes Are Over

Well, that was easy!

On Sunday, Ricky Gervais took to Twitter to commemorate his record-breaking fifth time hosting the 2020 Golden Globes—and, in true Gervais fashion, he didn't hold anything back. Acknowledge the response to his envelope-pushing monologue, The Office alum thanked fans for their support and admitted that he's happy his final hosting gig has come to an end.

"Thanks for all your amazing comments about my Golden Globes monologue," he wrote. "Best reaction ever and that means a lot to me. I had a blast but thank f--k it's over, so I can get back to my real job of editing #AfterLife2 and touring #SuperNature. Make Jokes, Not War."

Gervais also had a hilarious response to a recent survey that found viewers want him to host the show every year. Seeing the results from Gold Derby's poll, he tweeted, "Never gonna happen." Throughout the monologue, Gervais made sure to stress that this was his last time taking the coveted role, telling the crowd, "I don't care anymore. I'm joking, I never did."