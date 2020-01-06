All the Naked Dresses at the 2020 Golden Globes

Some stars weren't afraid to show skin at the 2020 Golden Globes.

As the years go one, the style possibilities for the Golden Globes grow more and more limitless. It's the carpet where you'll see an oversized bow in one spot, a train of feathers over there and a star sans shirt approaching. The boundary-defying fashions make for quite an unforgettable carpet and the risky looks continue to serve as inspiration for future guests.

But, if there's one trend we can count on seeing time and time again in new ways and forms is the naked dress. Whether it be sheer fabric, nude-colored material, daring silhouettes or a combination of all three, the style is forever a staple.

We saw it once again on Sunday's red carpet, with famous faces like Paris Hiltonand Saoirse Ronan putting their own spin on the age-old look. Even if you didn't watch the show, you most likely have seen or heard about Gwyneth Paltrow's see-through Fendi gown, which had people talking into the next day.