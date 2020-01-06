by Jamie Blynn | Mon., Jan. 6, 2020 10:05 AM
Not all heroes wear capes, some just fix them for you.
At the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday, Avengers: Endgame co-stars Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans took the stage together to present the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical to Taron Egerton. (The Rocketman star beat out Leonardo DiCaprio, Eddie Murphy, Daniel Craig and Roman Griffin Davis for the coveted trophy.)
While the audience watched as Egerton talked about the life-changing role, Johansson and Evans attempted to subtly step aside. However, heading toward stage left wasn't so easy for the Black Widow star. Noticing that Johansson was struggled to maneuver in her gorgeous Vera Wang gown, Evans—he played Captain America in the Marvel Universe—valiantly swooped in and lifted the train for her. The rescue mission earned him a quick hug—and the hearts of everyone watching.
"I'm sorry but I'm focusing on Chris and Scarlett behind," one Twitter user wrote. Another weighed in with a string of heart emojis, writing, "the way he fixes her dress."
It was just one bit in an evening packed with heartwarming—and jaw-dropping—moments. While Brad Pitt had everyone laughing when he poked fun at his dating life and his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio role in Titanic, Tom Hanks brought the room to tears while he raved about his wife Rita Wilson, his five kids and his illustrious career.
"A man is blessed, a man is blessed with a family sitting down front like that a wife who is fantastic in every way, who has taught me what love is," he said while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille award. "A loving group of people who have put away with me being away months and months at a time. Of course otherwise I wouldn't be standing here if they didn't have to put up with that I can't tell you how much your love means to me."
